Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 85,892 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 85,892 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 122,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $794,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $11,355,000. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $4,229,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,532,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,709,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,846,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.