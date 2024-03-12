Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,141 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

AFL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.18. 318,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,653. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.98. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

