Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 394 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. HSBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,275 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total value of $653,329.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,034.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,954 shares of company stock worth $7,648,660 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.01. The stock had a trading volume of 311,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,739. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.68. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.64 and a twelve month high of $210.46. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.