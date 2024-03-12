Barclays Initiates Coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.