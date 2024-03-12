Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Cut by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,322,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,336,594 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.87% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $2,151,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.59. 487,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

