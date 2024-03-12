Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Down 4.6%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.51 and last traded at $42.53. 25,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 70,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLTE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Belite Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

