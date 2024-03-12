Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the February 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Benesse Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSEFY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 609. Benesse has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.72.

Benesse Company Profile

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education Business; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services.

