Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Update

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Bilfinger Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BFLBY remained flat at $9.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61.
About Bilfinger
