Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Update

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BFLBY remained flat at $9.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

