Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.120-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $520.0 million-$535.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.8 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on BVS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioventus from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.66 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Bioventus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

NYSE BVS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. 312,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,719. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

