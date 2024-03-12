BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $893.97 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $893.97 million and $1.06 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $71,985.12 or 1.00157688 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00017372 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00025041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001765 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.83 or 0.00182035 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 71,837.50067236 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,079,356.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.