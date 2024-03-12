Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $173,933.94

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $31.22 million and $173,933.94 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00122501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00040527 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00018482 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002770 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000069 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.