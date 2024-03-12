Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

BMN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,988. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

In other Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,292.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $32,292. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMN. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

