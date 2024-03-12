BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 91,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,755,000 after acquiring an additional 189,527 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 185,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

