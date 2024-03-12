BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. 332,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,423. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $8.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

