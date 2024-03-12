BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EGF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.53. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,440. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

