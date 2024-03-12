BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. 103,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 321,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $5,168,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,186,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,321,357.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 321,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,168,750.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,186,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,321,357.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 105,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,030,956 shares of company stock valued at $50,058,975 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.