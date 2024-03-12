BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of BGT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. 78,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,809. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
