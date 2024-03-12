BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BGT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.14. 78,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,809. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.