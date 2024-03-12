BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. 72,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,500. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

