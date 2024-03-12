BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. 72,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,500. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.36.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
