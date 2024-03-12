BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniAssets Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00189.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,305. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

