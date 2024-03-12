BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniAssets Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00189.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,305. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $11.35.
Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
