Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BTT traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 109,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,980. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44.
Insider Activity
In other news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $32,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.