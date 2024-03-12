Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 109,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,980. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $32,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

