BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

MUI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.05. 137,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,477. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUI. BOKF NA bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

