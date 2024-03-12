BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 26,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,727. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 547,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 38.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.