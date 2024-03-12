BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. 34,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.