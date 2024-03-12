BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,750. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.