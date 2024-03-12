BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MVT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,254. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 177,796 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 325.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 60,833 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 83.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 57,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

