BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MYN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. 67,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,616. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 15.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $154,000. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

