BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MPA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. 4,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $12.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $134,875.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,035,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,409,577.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 141,218 shares of company stock worth $1,641,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

