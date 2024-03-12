BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE MPA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. 4,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $12.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $134,875.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,035,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,409,577.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 141,218 shares of company stock worth $1,641,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
