BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MQT remained flat at $10.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,072. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the third quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

