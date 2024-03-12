BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.3 %

MYI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. 59,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,886. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,476,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,390,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,820,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 78,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

