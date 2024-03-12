BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 54,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,082. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

