BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

BST traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.14. 109,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,627. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

