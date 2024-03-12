BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Insider Purchases £8,337.42 in Stock

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) insider Jane Lewis purchased 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,337.42 ($10,682.15).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON:BRWM traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 513 ($6.57). 305,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,230. The stock has a market cap of £980.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.13 and a beta of 1.09. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 490 ($6.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 700 ($8.97). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 525.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 550.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,797.10%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

