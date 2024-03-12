Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,459,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,537,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.09. 63,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.