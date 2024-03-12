B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in February

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 0.3 %

BMRRY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $28.26. 10,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.37.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.14.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

