BMO Capital Markets Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.
Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 4.8 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Fortuna Silver Mines
In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$347,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$64,372.00. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
