BMO Capital Markets Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.54. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$347,600.00. In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$64,372.00. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

