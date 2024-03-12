BNB One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.21 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. BNB has a total market cap of $79.74 billion and $4.21 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $533.23 or 0.00757447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 31.5% against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,539,676 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,539,808.83438128. The last known price of BNB is 537.04771036 USD and is up 2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2089 active market(s) with $3,758,769,465.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

