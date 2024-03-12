Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW) Short Interest Update

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bone Biologics Trading Up 12.4 %

Bone Biologics stock traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607. Bone Biologics has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $44.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

