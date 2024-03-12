Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 237.8% from the February 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Up 0.0 %
BORUF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $6.32.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
