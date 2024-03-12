Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 237.8% from the February 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Up 0.0 %

BORUF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $6.32.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

