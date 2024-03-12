Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,336,348 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.87% of Boston Scientific worth $2,221,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after buying an additional 451,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,683,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 318,409 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,849,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,984. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

