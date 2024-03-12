Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BSX. Mizuho raised Boston Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.99. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

