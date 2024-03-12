Boxlight (BOXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Boxlight Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ BOXL opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 792.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Boxlight by 56.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 18.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Boxlight by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
