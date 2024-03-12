Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 142,290 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

