Brokerages Set Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) PT at $68.00

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $177.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.59%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $42,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,015,000 after buying an additional 69,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 32,861 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.