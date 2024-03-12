Brokerages Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Target Price at $113.55

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.55.

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of LYV opened at $100.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.53. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $11,065,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

