Brokerages Set Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Target Price at $5.06

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NOK

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,039,000 after buying an additional 42,477,173 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,290,000 after buying an additional 9,908,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after buying an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.