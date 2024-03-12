Brokerages Set Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) PT at $4.53

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 273,479 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after buying an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 720,285 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 220,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 80,320 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

