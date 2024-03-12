Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Price Target at C$180.11

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$180.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total transaction of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at C$88,367.58. In related news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,367.58. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. Insiders sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock worth $930,645 over the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRI stock opened at C$213.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$159.25 and a twelve month high of C$217.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$205.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$188.15.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 4.8582358 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.77%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

