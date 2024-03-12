Brokerages Set Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target at $8.80

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

