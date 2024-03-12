Byron Elmer Grote Acquires 7,000 Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.16) per share, for a total transaction of £44,590 ($57,130.04).

Inchcape Stock Performance

INCH stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 643.50 ($8.24). The stock had a trading volume of 528,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 676.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 695.09. The stock has a market cap of £2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,285.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Inchcape plc has a 52-week low of GBX 597.50 ($7.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,086.62 ($13.92).

Inchcape Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 24.30 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,800.00%.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

