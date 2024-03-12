Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. 96,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,382. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $6.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 207,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

