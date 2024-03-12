Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. 96,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,382. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $6.42.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
